Almost half of Manhattan, Brooklyn buildings have lead pipes: Report

Lead pipes were banned across the five boroughs over 60 years ago, but according to a new report, water may still be flowing through them for many New Yorkers.

A new report by the Coalition to End Lead Poisoning found that almost half of all buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn are likely served by pipes made of the heavy metal.

Lead consumption has been linked to brain damage and developmental problems in children.

The report analyzed public data from the city's Department of Environmental Protection.

FOX 5 NY reached out to the agency and is waiting to hear a response.