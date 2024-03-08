2024 allergy season expected earlier for NYC: How to brace for the bloom

Winter is about to creep away, making room for sunnier skies and more pleasant springtime weather.

Most New Yorkers can’t wait – but, with the better weather comes what so many dread, that sudden spring of allergies.

When does the 2024 spring allergy season start?

"Historically, allergy season starts [the] end of March and early April, and it continues until about June," allergist Dr. Marie Cavuoto Petrizzo told FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green.

Petrizzo said since we’ve had above-average temperatures for winter and plenty of rain, it’s paving the way for pollen earlier than normal this year.

"The trees are going to start pollinating a bit earlier this year," Petrizzo said.

"We always recommend people try to stay indoors on high pollen days." — Dr. Marie Cavuoto Petrizzo

By earlier, the doctor means they’ve already started. We saw low-to-medium pollen levels within the first week of March.

So, for those with allergies, it may be a good idea to avoid the elements. While the weather may feel good, you probably won't.

"We always recommend people try to stay indoors on high pollen days," Petrizzo said. "If that is not possible when you go outside, limit your time when you come back inside, it’s a great idea to shower and wash your hair to get all of the pollen off of you."

Tips for prevention

The doctor adds that those with spring allergies should keep windows closed to keep the pollen from coming into the room and, if possible, run an air conditioner, which can act as an air filter.

Patients whose eyes get irritated should wear sunglasses outside day and night.

"Think about wearing a brimmed hat because that actually protects the eyes," Petrizzo said.

As for medicine, since most are over the counter, Petrizzo advises people to start getting and taking them early and, for more serious cases, allergy shots have more long-term protection.

Summer allergies?

"That’s not the end of the story, because then we see the grass pollens coming up for the summer allergies, so it’s not a great combination for allergy sufferers," Petrizzo added.