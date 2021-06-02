Alleged Times Square gunman appears in NY court for the first time

Farrakhan Muhammad, the man accused of opening fire in the middle of Times Square on May 8 and injuring three people, including a 4-year-old girl, made his first court appearance in New York since being extradited from Florida.

Muhammad pled not guilty to charges including attempted murder and assault and was ordered held without bail.

Police say he fired his gun after getting into an argument with his brother. All three people who were struck by bullets are alright.

Muhammad was arrested near Jacksonville on May 12. Police say he shaved his head to try and conceal his identity.

