The Brief The man accused in a knife-point rape inside Central Park is back in New York City after being extradited from Florida. Dereck Rivera-Deleon, a Bronx native, was arrested on Nov. 10 in Miami Beach, weeks after the alleged attack on Oct. 24. The NYPD said Rivera-Deleon is suspected in two other sexual assaults in Central Park, in 2023 and 2021.



The man accused in a knife-point rape inside Central Park is back in New York City after being extradited from Florida. He is expected to face charges in two other similar cases as well.

New York serial rape suspect faces judge

What we know:

Dereck Rivera-Deleon, 30, faced a judge Wednesday after he allegedly dragged a 39-year-old woman into Central Park and raped her on Oct. 24.

Police said the woman told officers her attacker forced her into a wooded area near East 66th Street and Fifth Avenue and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

Rivera-Deleon, a Bronx native, was arrested on Nov. 10 in Miami Beach, where he was reportedly working at a Burger King.

Authorities released bodycam footage showing Miami Beach Police Department robbery detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service taking him into custody.

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The NYPD said Rivera-Deleon was identified as the suspect in the Oct. 24 attack and two other sexual assaults in Central Park, one in October 2023 and another in July 2021.

What they're saying:

"Dereck Rivera-Deleon was just arraigned on two horrific allegations of rape and remanded without bail. We are continuing to investigate a third allegation, all committed within a span of half a decade in Central Park. New Yorkers deserve to use our parks safely and without fear. We ask any survivors to call our office at 212-335-9373", Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not immediately provide details about the other rapes Rivera-Deleon is allegedly linked to.