Woman sexually assaulted in Central Park; police searching for suspect
NEW YORK CITY - Police are looking for a suspect after an armed sexual assault was reported in Central Park Saturday night.
What we know:
Police responded to a call for an assault near the intersection of East 66th Street and Fifth Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.
They were told at the scene that an unidentified man armed with a knife approached a 39-year-old woman and sexually assaulted her.
The victim is currently recovering and is listed in stable condition.
What we don't know:
Further details, including any possible suspect descriptions, have yet to be released. Police are continuing their hunt for the suspect as the investigation unfolds.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.