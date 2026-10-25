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Woman sexually assaulted in Central Park; police searching for suspect

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New York City
Published October 25, 2026 9:00 AM EDT
Published October 25, 2026 9:00 AM EDT
Central Park sex assault; police-involved shooting arrest | Good Day Weekend
Central Park sex assault; police-involved shooting arrest | Good Day Weekend

Central Park sex assault; police-involved shooting arrest | Good Day Weekend

Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Central Park; an arrest has been made after a police-involved shooting in Queens.

The Brief

    • A male suspect armed with a knife allegedly sexually assaulted a 39-year-old woman in Central Park on Saturday.
    • The victim is currently recovering and is listed in stable condition.
    • Police are actively searching for the suspect as the investigation continues into this developing incident.

NEW YORK CITY - Police are looking for a suspect after an armed sexual assault was reported in Central Park Saturday night.

What we know:

Police responded to a call for an assault near the intersection of East 66th Street and Fifth Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

They were told at the scene that an unidentified man armed with a knife approached a 39-year-old woman and sexually assaulted her.

The victim is currently recovering and is listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Further details, including any possible suspect descriptions, have yet to be released. Police are continuing their hunt for the suspect as the investigation unfolds.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.

New York CityNewsCrime and Public Safety