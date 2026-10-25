Woman sexually assaulted in Central Park; police searching for suspect

The Brief A male suspect armed with a knife allegedly sexually assaulted a 39-year-old woman in Central Park on Saturday. The victim is currently recovering and is listed in stable condition. Police are actively searching for the suspect as the investigation continues into this developing incident.



Police are looking for a suspect after an armed sexual assault was reported in Central Park Saturday night.

What we know:

Police responded to a call for an assault near the intersection of East 66th Street and Fifth Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

They were told at the scene that an unidentified man armed with a knife approached a 39-year-old woman and sexually assaulted her.

The victim is currently recovering and is listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Further details, including any possible suspect descriptions, have yet to be released. Police are continuing their hunt for the suspect as the investigation unfolds.