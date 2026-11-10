Suspect in 3 Central Park rapes arrested in Miami: NYPD
NEW YORK - Police arrested a man in Florida on Tuesday accused of three separate attacks in Central Park, including an armed sexual assault last month, the NYPD announced.
Central Park rape suspect arrested
What we know:
Dereck Rivera-Deleon was arrested in Miami on Tuesday, Nov. 10, police said.
Officials said the arrest came in connection with their investigation into an attack on Oct. 24, but that Rivera-Deleon is also facing charges for two other rapes in Central Park — one in 2023 and one in 2021.
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Woman attacked in Central Park
The backstory:
The most recent attack happened on a Saturday night, around 8:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of an attack at East 66th Street and Fifth Avenue.
When they got there, a woman told officers that a man had come up to her with a knife before assaulting her. Then, the man ran off.
What's next:
Police did not release further details about the other rape allegations.
It's not clear when Rivera-Deleon will be brought back to New York.
The Source: Information in this story is from the New York Police Department, announcing the arrest, and reports from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI) from the night of the latest attack.