Suspect in 3 Central Park rapes arrested in Miami: NYPD

The Brief Dereck Rivera-Deleon is facing charges for three rapes in Central Park going back to 2021. Rivera was arrested in Miami on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The most recent attack happened on Oct. 24, 2026.



Police arrested a man in Florida on Tuesday accused of three separate attacks in Central Park, including an armed sexual assault last month, the NYPD announced.

Central Park rape suspect arrested

What we know:

Dereck Rivera-Deleon was arrested in Miami on Tuesday, Nov. 10, police said.

Officials said the arrest came in connection with their investigation into an attack on Oct. 24, but that Rivera-Deleon is also facing charges for two other rapes in Central Park — one in 2023 and one in 2021.

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Woman attacked in Central Park

The backstory:

The most recent attack happened on a Saturday night, around 8:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of an attack at East 66th Street and Fifth Avenue.

When they got there, a woman told officers that a man had come up to her with a knife before assaulting her. Then, the man ran off.

What's next:

Police did not release further details about the other rape allegations.

It's not clear when Rivera-Deleon will be brought back to New York.