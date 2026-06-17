Alicia Keys to headline Knicks City Hall championship ceremony

The Brief Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan announced on Good Day New York that Alicia Keys will headline the post-parade City Hall ceremony. The native New Yorker will perform "Empire State of Mind." New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will also present the Knicks with the Keys to the City during the ceremony.



The Knicks' championship parade just got an unbelievable upgrade thanks to a surprise hometown superstar.

What we know:

Madison Square Garden CEO and Executive Chairman James Dolan dropped a major surprise during an exclusive interview on FOX 5’s Good Day New York, revealing that Alicia Keys will perform at the team’s City Hall ceremony following the parade.

"When we get to City Hall, we have a special performance by Alicia Keys," Dolan said Wednesday morning.

The Knicks owner also confirmed that the native New Yorker will belt out her No. 1 hit, "Empire State of Mind."

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City Hall ceremony

Dig deeper:

While the parade along Broadway is free and open to the public, the official City Hall ceremony is a ticketed event where New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will present the Knicks players and coaching staff with Keys to the City.

The city is giving away 600 free tickets to the historic ceremony with a lottery that closed Wednesday morning.

For those who can't make it downtown or score a ticket, the parade and the City Hall ceremony will be broadcast live on FOX 5 NY.