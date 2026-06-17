Expand / Collapse search

Alicia Keys to headline Knicks City Hall championship ceremony

By
FOX 5 NY
New York Knicks
Published June 17, 2026 1:05 PM EDT
Published June 17, 2026 1:05 PM EDT
James Dolan 1-on-1: Knicks owner on epic championship victory
James Dolan 1-on-1: Knicks owner on epic championship victory

James Dolan 1-on-1: Knicks owner on epic championship victory

James Dolan, CEO and Executive Chairman of MSG, stops by Good Day New York to talk all things Knicks following their incredible championship win as the city prepares for a historic parade on Thursday.

The Brief

    • Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan announced on Good Day New York that Alicia Keys will headline the post-parade City Hall ceremony.
    • The native New Yorker will perform "Empire State of Mind."
    • New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will also present the Knicks with the Keys to the City during the ceremony.

NEW YORK CITY - The Knicks' championship parade just got an unbelievable upgrade thanks to a surprise hometown superstar.

What we know:

Madison Square Garden CEO and Executive Chairman James Dolan dropped a major surprise during an exclusive interview on FOX 5’s Good Day New York, revealing that Alicia Keys will perform at the team’s City Hall ceremony following the parade.

"When we get to City Hall, we have a special performance by Alicia Keys," Dolan said Wednesday morning.

The Knicks owner also confirmed that the native New Yorker will belt out her No. 1 hit, "Empire State of Mind."

Related

Over 1 million fans expected to line streets during historic Knicks parade on Thursday
article

Over 1 million fans expected to line streets during historic Knicks parade on Thursday

At least 1 million fans are expected to descend on Lower Manhattan on Thursday morning for a historic ticker-tape parade to celebrate the Knicks' NBA Championship title.

City Hall ceremony

Dig deeper:

While the parade along Broadway is free and open to the public, the official City Hall ceremony is a ticketed event where New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will present the Knicks players and coaching staff with Keys to the City.

The city is giving away 600 free tickets to the historic ceremony with a lottery that closed Wednesday morning.

For those who can't make it downtown or score a ticket, the parade and the City Hall ceremony will be broadcast live on FOX 5 NY.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from an exclusive interview on FOX 5’s Good Day New York.

New York KnicksNew York CityEntertainment