Mamdani announces 600 free tickets to Knicks City Hall ceremony: How to enter

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealed that 600 tickets for the ceremony celebrating the Knicks will be given away for free. The lottery is already open, and will close tomorrow, June 17, at 11 a.m.



Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealed that 600 tickets for the ceremony celebrating the Knicks will be given away for free.

600 free tickets to City Hall ceremony

What we know:

The mayor made the announcement earlier today, June 16.

The lottery is already open, and will close tomorrow, June 17, at 11 a.m. Here is the official website to enter the lottery.

There will only be 300 lottery winners – each winner will receive two tickets.