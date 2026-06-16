Expand / Collapse search

Mamdani announces 600 free tickets to Knicks City Hall ceremony: How to enter

By
FOX 5 NY
New York Knicks
Published June 16, 2026 8:32 PM EDT
Published June 16, 2026 8:32 PM EDT
Preparations for Knicks parade underway
Preparations for Knicks parade underway

Preparations for Knicks parade underway

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay breaks it down.

The Brief

    • Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealed that 600 tickets for the ceremony celebrating the Knicks will be given away for free.
    • The lottery is already open, and will close tomorrow, June 17, at 11 a.m.

NEW YORK - Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealed that 600 tickets for the ceremony celebrating the Knicks will be given away for free.

600 free tickets to City Hall ceremony

What we know:

The mayor made the announcement earlier today, June 16.

The lottery is already open, and will close tomorrow, June 17, at 11 a.m. Here is the official website to enter the lottery.

Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns talks grief, gratitude
Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns talks grief, gratitude

Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns talks grief, gratitude

FOX 5 NY's Kendall Greens speaks to Karl-Anthony Towns.

There will only be 300 lottery winners – each winner will receive two tickets.

The Source: This article includes information provided by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration.

New York Knicks