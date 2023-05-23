Alfa Barrie's legacy of kindness lives on; classmates share memories

One of the signs Alfa’s classmates made reads "Heaven has you Alfa. We love you!"

They honored him today as a community activist called on the city to make areas near the water safer for children, so we don’t lose another life.

Alfa Barrie’s classmates remember his bright spirit, a boy who brought joy and positivity to their lives. "He would usually be the one to provide a helping hand," a classmate said.

"Alfa I will never forget your acts of kindness."

6th graders at Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School grieving the loss of their special friend, something no child at this tender age should have to endure.

Alfa’s older sister Fatima Diallo holding back tears. "Now he’s an angel watching over us."



His Mother, through her strong Muslim faith, found the strength to bear her unimaginable loss.

The family now asking the Biden Administration for help, so Alfa’s father who lives in West Africa can attend his funeral.

Ahmadou Diallo is Alfa’s uncle.

"The U.S. government to allow Alfa Barrie’s father a temporary Visa to come and join for his son’s final burial."



Alfa and his friend 13-year-old Garrett Warren had been seen near the Harlem River before they went missing.

It is believed they may have crawled through a hole in a fence.

Harlem's community activist Iesha Sekou is the founder of Street Corner Resources.

"I need for the city to close down those spaces that give access to our children to lose life." — Iesha Sekou

After the medical examiner determines the cause of death, the family wants its own independent examination of the body.

And a family spokesperson is calling on the mayor and the city school system to start teaching all elementary school children how to swim.