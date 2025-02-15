Former Hamas hostage's boyfriend freed over a year later: 'I never lost faith'

The Brief Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29, was taken hostage on Oct. 7 along with his girlfriend, Sapir Cohen, his mother Lena, and grandmother Irina. While Sapir, Lena, and Irina were freed over a year ago in Nov. 2023, Sasha remained in captivity until his release on Saturday. Troufanov was one of three hostages freed Saturday. Among them were Israeli-Argentinian Iair Horn, 46; Israeli-American Sagui Dekel Chen, 36; and Sasha, an Israeli-Russian.



Sapir had previously shared with FOX 5 NY that she never lost faith even as he was being held.

The trio were abducted from one of the hardest-hit communities in southern Israel during the Hamas-led attack that sparked the war.

Their release marked the latest sign that the fragile Gaza ceasefire deal may be holding, despite ongoing tensions that have threatened to renew fighting.

Who is Alexander Troufanov?

The backstory:

Troufanov was abducted along with Sapir, his mother Lena, and his grandmother Irina Tati from Kibbutz Nir Oz during a brutal attack. While Irina, Sapir, and Lena were released in Nov. 2023, Sasha remained in captivity until today.

His father was killed in the Oct. 7 attack.

Sapir Cohen, who was also taken hostage, shared her harrowing experience of survival with FOX 5 NY. She said she never lost faith.

During her 55 days in captivity, she endured intense hardships but said that she had found strength through her faith.

She often spoke out publicly about her spiritual revelations and the miracles she experienced during her time in Gaza, where she was held underground in tunnels by Hamas.

Sapir was released in November, and since then, she has been an inspiring voice for others, sharing her story with Jewish communities around the world. She now focuses her prayers on the remaining hostages, including Sasha, who has finally returned home today.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel is to release more than 300 Palestinian prisoners held in its jails in return for the three hostages. It will be the sixth swap since the ceasefire took effect on Jan. 19.

How many hostages have been freed?

By the numbers:

So far, 21 hostages and over 730 Palestinian prisoners have been freed in the first phase of the truce.

However, the ceasefire nearly collapsed recently after Hamas accused Israel of not meeting its agreement, particularly regarding supplies like shelters and fuel. Israel has warned it will resume fighting on Saturday unless hostages are released, though it's unclear if this refers to just the three hostages scheduled in the deal or all remaining hostages, as President Donald Trump has demanded.

Dig deeper:

Trump’s Gaza plan

Trump's proposal to relocate 2 million Palestinians from Gaza has raised further doubts about the truce.

Israel supports the plan, but Palestinians and Arab countries strongly oppose it, rejecting the idea of accepting refugees.

Human rights groups warn it could be a war crime. Trump suggests that after the fighting ends, Israel would transfer control of Gaza to the U.S. to redevelop it into a tourist destination.

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s far-right allies are pushing to resume the war after the first phase, aiming to destroy Hamas and implement Trump's plan. With Hamas still in control, it may be unwilling to release more hostages, as they remain a key bargaining tool.