Alexander brothers convicted in NYC sex trafficking scandal

Three high-profile real estate brothers were convicted Monday in a sex trafficking case that prosecutors say spanned more than a decade.

What we know:

After a five-week trial in Manhattan federal court, a jury found twins Oren and Alon Alexander, 38, and their older brother Tal Alexander, 39, guilty on 19 counts.

The verdict followed testimony from 11 women who told jurors they were drugged and sexually assaulted by one or more of the brothers.

The brothers reportedly shook their heads as the jury delivered the guilty verdicts.

They face the possibility of spending the rest of their lives in prison.

Who are the Alexander brothers?

Oren Alexander (Twin)

Oren and Tal Alexander were once among the most powerful names in luxury real estate, known as part of the industry’s "A Team."

Alon Alexander (Twin)

They closed multimillion-dollar deals, worked with celebrity clients and later launched their own brokerage after stints at Douglas Elliman.

Alon Alexander ran the family’s private security business.

Tal (Older brother)

Their conviction marks a dramatic fall from prominence.

Prosecutors argued the brothers used their wealth, status and connections to lure women into situations where they could assault them.

Women testified they met the brothers at nightclubs, parties and on dating apps. Some said they accepted invitations to luxury trips to places like the Hamptons, Aspen and on a Caribbean cruise. Several said they believed their drinks were spiked and described feeling physically incapacitated before being assaulted.

More than 60 women have accused one or more of the brothers of rape, according to prosecutors.

Among the convictions:

Alon and Tal Alexander were found guilty of sex trafficking of a minor.

Alon and Oren Alexander were convicted of aggravated sexual abuse by force or intoxicant and sexual abuse of a physically incapacitated person.

Oren Alexander was also convicted of sexually exploiting a minor after prosecutors showed jurors a video they said depicted him assaulting a drugged 17-year-old.

The defense’s argument

The other side:

Defense attorneys acknowledged the brothers were "womanizers" but insisted any sexual encounters were consensual. They argued some accusers had faulty memories or were motivated by money.

Prosecutors countered that only two of the women who testified have pending lawsuits — and said both are wealthy.

One accuser, who said she was raped at 17, testified: "I don’t want their money. I just don’t want them to have it."

Lawsuits and industry fallout

In addition to the criminal case, the brothers face roughly two dozen civil lawsuits. Some women described their alleged behavior as an "open secret" in the real estate world.

One recent lawsuit was filed by Tracy Tutor, a star of "Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," who alleges Oren Alexander drugged and assaulted her. The brothers deny the allegations.

What's next:

The brothers have been jailed since their 2024 arrests. They will remain behind bars as they await sentencing in August. Their legal team says they will continue to fight the convictions on appeal.

Federal prosecutors called the verdict a significant moment for victims of sex trafficking and sexual abuse crimes, which they say often go unreported and unpunished.

