Alert for missing Long Island teen canceled

Authorities have canceled the missing child alert that was issued for a boy from Long Island. Police did not elaborate on why the alert was canceled but Bishop A. Wilkerson, 19, is presumed to have been found. No further details are available.

Earlier, police said Wilkerson went missing from his home on Second Avenue in East Rockaway, Long Island, at about 10:15 p.m. on Christmas Day.

If you have any information, contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.