Aldi opens first Staten Island store with giveaways: Details

Attention shoppers, a new Aldi location is set to open in Staten Island on Sep. 12 with chances to win a $500 gift card.

"We’re excited to open our first Aldi store in Staten Island and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping," the company says.

The store will become the 123rd location in New York State and the first in the borough.

Customers leave an Aldi Stores Ltd. supermarket in Ipswich, UK, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. UK grocery inflation rose for the first time since March 2023, according to data released days after the Bank of England cut interest rates from a 16-year high Expand

Aldi Staten Island location

The store will open at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday with a prize for the first 100 customers.

Aldi also said it would be $1,000 to City Harvest and has pledged to work with the non-profit to ensure excess grocery items are delivered to the local community.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Aldi will offer Staten Island residents affordable food, all at great prices, as it opens its newest store at 3285 Richmond Ave," the company says.

Aldi Staten Island giveaway

During the grand opening, there will be a "Golden Ticket" gift card giveaway for the first 100 customers with store credit worth up to $100.

Shoppers can also enter the sweepstakes during the grand opening weekend for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2024/08/10: An exterior view of an Aldi discount grocery store. Aldi U.S., a subsidiary of German discount grocer Aldi Süd, operates nearly 2,400 stores in the United States. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Imag Expand

Where Aldi plans to open new stores

Aldi announced earlier this year that it would add 800 new stores nationwide by the end of 2028, through a combination of new openings and store conversions.

In grocery stores, Americans have been shifting away from name brands to store-brand items, switching to discount stores or simply buying fewer items like snacks or gourmet foods.

The company will also add more stores in Southern California and Phoenix – and enter new cities like Las Vegas.

According to the comapny's website, the store branched out to the United States in 1976, opening its first U.S. store in Iowa.

On its website, Aldi shares many of its grand openings by state .

Who owns Aldi stores, and what's the connection to Trader Joe's?

Aldi is based in Germany with a U.S. headquarters in Batavia, Illinois, just west of Chicago.

But the brand name Aldi is really that of two companies. The chain was founded by brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht in 1946, and the business later split into two separate groups: Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd.

In addition to thousands of stores across Germany, Aldi Nord operates in Belgium, The Netherlands, France, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Aldi Nord also owns Trader Joe's grocery chain in the U.S. – which operates separately from the group.

Meanwhile, Aldi Süd operates in the U.S. and was the group that purchased the 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in the Southeast. It also operates in Australia, Austria, China, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

FOX News Digital contributed to this report.