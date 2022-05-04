Long Island WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Albert Jameison, a decorated World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday, surrounded by family and friends.

"One hundred," he said. "It’s hard to believe."

His son Timothy will tell you his dad is remarkable, to say the least.

"He’s able to get around but that says a lot when you’re 100," Timothy said.

Albert served his country as a military police officer in North Africa during WWII and in that time earned the Good Conduct and Victory Medals.

"You’ve heard the expression the greatest generation which he most definitely would be a charter member of," Timothy said.

His son calls him an old-school tough New Yorker who grew up in poverty and had to overcome adversity and a substantial amount of industry bias and prejudice.

"I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot but without circumstances happening the way they did, I don’t think I could’ve done it," Albert said.

Albert celebrated a century surrounded by family and friends at the Bristal in Lynbrook … a place he moved into just three years ago. That’s because the centenarian who had a long career as an artist at many advertising agencies - lived on his own and worked into his nineties.

"Going into the art field wasn’t easy because opportunities for African Americans were limited," Timothy said. "He was able to get into a professional union that enabled him to secure gainful employment."

And while 100 is quite the milestone - Albert who preaches about perseverance and continuing to move forward is already looking forward to celebrating next year when he’s 101.

"I wouldn’t doubt if I have some more time coming to me," he said.

Until then his son will continue his weekly visits.

"I read the newspaper with him, I bring him snacks, still likes Diet Coke, Pepsi," Timothy said.

And treasure each day spent with his dad…

"I can only to make it half as far," he said.

As for anyone who wants to try to make it to 100… Albert offers this secret to longevity…

"I would say don’t let things get you down to the point where you lose your ambition," Albert said.