Cuomo under criminal investigation, Albany DA says

In the wake of the New York attorney general's report that concluded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed a number of women, including a state trooper assigned to his protective detail, the county prosecutor for the state's capital is conducting a criminal investigation into the governor.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares said he will ask Attorney General Letitia James to turn over her office's investigative material.

"Along with the public, today we have been made aware of the final independent report from AG Letitia James’ office regarding Governor Cuomo’s conduct as they relate to violations of civil harassment statutes," Soares said in a statement. "We will be formally requesting investigative materials obtained by the AG's Office, and we welcome any victim to contact our office with additional information."

James' investigation, which concluded without making any specific referrals for criminal prosecution, involved interviews with 179 people and presented findings in a 165-page public report .

In his statement, Soares said his office is reviewing the report and "will refrain from any additional public comment at this time regarding the status of the ongoing criminal investigation by our office."

Soares, a Democrat, has been the county's DA since 2005.

