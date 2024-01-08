Alaska Airlines door plug blow out: What’s known about the Boeing emergency

The emergency landing of an Alaska Airlines flight Friday night after a portion of the plane’s main body, or fuselage, blew out has caused upset among travelers .

None of the 171 passengers or six crew aboard were seriously injured but the terrifying encounter has put flyers, airlines and federal authorities on edge.

Here is what’s known so far about the Alaska Airlines’ Boeing blowout:

The flight: Alaska Airlines 1282

A photo sent to FOX 12 Oregon (KPTV) from a passenger on Alaska Airlines flight 1282 shows the blown-out door plug. (Photo: Used with permission)

The blowout happened on an Alaska Airlines flight Friday night, Jan. 5, 2024, about seven minutes after takeoff. The plane was about 3 miles above Oregon and made a safe emergency landing 13 minutes later.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said the two seats next to the part that tore off were unoccupied. The headrests were gone on seats 26A and 25A and 26A was missing part of its seatback. Insulation from the walls was also pulled, she said.

The cockpit door also flew open and banged into a lavatory door. The force ripped the headset off the co-pilot and the captain lost part of her headset.

One passenger said a child’s shirt was sucked off him and out of the plane, but Homendy couldn’t confirm that.

Videos posted by passengers online showed a gaping hole where the paneled-over exit had been and passengers wearing oxygen masks, which were said to have dropped immediately.

RELATED: FAA temporarily grounds Boeing 737-9 planes after panel blows out mid-flight

The plane: Boeing 737 Max 9

The plane that suffered the blowout was a Boeing 737 Max 9, and about 171 of the planes worldwide were immediately grounded by federal officials on Saturday until they can be inspected.

The aircraft involved was certified about two months ago, according to online FAA records , and had been on 145 flights since entering commercial service Nov. 11, said FlightRadar24, another tracking service. The flight from Portland was the aircraft’s third of the day.

It had also been recently restricted from long flights over water, specifically to Hawaii, Homendy said Sunday, after a pressurization warning light appeared on three different flights. It’s unclear if the pressurization light is related to the blowout.

The only two U.S. passenger airlines that fly Max 9s are Alaska and United.

The incident has also renewed questions about the safety of Boeing's Max aircraft , which has been plagued by other issues.

RELATED: Boeing under scrutiny again after plane blowout

The equipment: What is an airplane door plug?

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max-9 aircraft grounded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) in Seattle, Washington, US, on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Photographer: David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The hole in the side of the Alaska Airlines jet opened up where Boeing fits a "plug" to cover an emergency exit that is not being used.

Some foreign carriers cram more seats into their Max 9s, so they must have an additional emergency exit to accommodate a greater number of passengers. But since Alaska Airlines and United Airlines configure fewer than 180 seats into their Max 9s, they don’t need two mid-cabin exits - hence the plug.

The door plugs are assembled into the body of the 737s at Spirit AeroSystems factory in Wichita, Kansas.

Investigators said Sunday the blown-off door plug had been found in a backyard. The piece of equipment is 26 by 48 inches and weighs 63 pounds.

Two cell phones that were blown out had also been found.

RELATED: Man finds iPhone 'perfectly intact' that likely fell 16,000 feet from Alaska Airlines flight

The response

In addition to the FAA’s temporary grounding of all Max 9 planes that use the door plug, the National Transportation Safety Board has begun an investigation that is likely to last months.

Alaska Airlines has grounded its entire fleet of 65 Max 9s for inspections and maintenance. Early Monday, 139 of its flights were shown to be canceled.

United also grounded its entire fleet of 79 Max 9s and had canceled 204 flights early Monday.

Boeing, based in Arlington, Virginia, issued a brief statement saying "we deeply regret the impact this event has had on our customers and their passengers." The company has declined to make an executive available for interviews.

Shares of Boeing Co. tumbled 9% Monday morning. Shares of Alaska Airlines slid 4% and Spirit AeroSystems plunged 14%.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.