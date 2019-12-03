Alanis Morissette announces 'Jagged Little Pill' 25th anniversary tour

article

Singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette has announced a summer 2020 tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of Jagged Little Pill, her breakthrough album.

Morissette, 45, will kick off the tour on June 2 in Portland, Oregon. She is scheduled to play at Jones Beach on June 26 and in Holmdel, New Jersey, on July 1.

Garbage and Liz Phair are slated to appear during the tour.

Jagged Little Pill, which was released on June 13, 1995, was actually her third studio album but first released outside of Canada, where she grew up. The record became a monster hit, selling more than 33 million copies worldwide and earning Morissette five Grammy Awards.

A musical inspired by the album and featuring Morissette's songs debuted on Broadway this week.

Morissette has a new studio album called Such Pretty Forks in the Road coming in May.

A tour ticket presale for subscribers to her email list begins Dec. 10. Tickets for the general public go on sale Dec. 13.

Advertisement

TOUR DATES AND VENUES

June 2: Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, Portland, Oregon

June 3: White River Amphitheatre, Seattle

June 5: Concord Pavilion, Concord, Calif.

June 7: USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City

June 9: Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles

June 10: Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix

June 12: Austin360 Amphitheater, Austin, Texas

June 13: Walmart AMP, Rogers, Ark.

June 14: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas

June 17: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, Fla.

June 18: Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Fla.

June 20: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, Ga.

June 21: PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, N.C.

June 23: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, N.C.

June 26: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, N.Y.

June 27: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, Conn.

June 28: BB&T Pavilion, Camden, N.J.

July 1: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, N.J.

July 2: Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, Md.

July 3: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, Va.

July 6: Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, N.H.

July 8: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

July 9: XFINITY Center, Mansfield, Mass.

July 11: Budweiser Stage, Toronto

July 16: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, Ind.

July 17: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, Ill.

July 18: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, Mo.

July 21: DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston, Mich.

July 23: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

July 24: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati

July 25: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

____

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

____