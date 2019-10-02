Alamo Drafthouse reminds parents that "Joker" is not for kids

An American cinema chain has issued a warning for parents: Don't bring your kids to see "Joker."

The Alamo Drafthouse has issued the warning for Todd Phillip's "Joker," starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The film is based on DC Comics characters and is intended to be an origin story for the Joker. The film is set in 1981 and follows Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian who turns to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham City.

Joker premiered at the 76th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2019, where it won the Golden Lion, the festival's highest prize.

The film has been embroiled in controversy in the lead up to its theatrical release.

Some fear that the film’s glorification of a comic book villain could lead to someone interpreting the film in the wrong way, leading to a potential moment of violence. In response, the Los Angeles Police Department and NYPD announced it would increase security.

Other, smaller police forces have opted to do the same.

It is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on October 4, 2019.