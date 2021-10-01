'Aladdin' cancels shows again after more breakthrough COVID-19 cases found

article

Disney's Broadway musical ‘Aladdin’ has once again canceled performances due to additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases being found in the company, just one night after it reopened.

The show had just reopened Tuesday after over a year of pandemic-forced closure, but a performance Wednesday was canceled as well after members of the company tested positive.

"Although negative PCR testing allowed us to move safely forward with last night's performance of Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre," the production said in a statement. "Additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected within the company today. Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew remain our top priority, we feel the prudent decision is to cancel performances starting tonight, Friday, October 1st through Sunday, October 10th. Our next planned performance is Tuesday, October 12 at 7 p.m."

All tickets for the canceled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

Musicals on Broadway had been closed since last March due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, several have restarted, including "Wicked," "Hamilton," and "The Lion King."

