Alabama church shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured after active shooter situation

One person is dead and two others injured after an active shooter incident at a church just outside of Birmingham on Thursday evening.

Police said they got a call of an active shooter around 6:22 p.m. CDT at the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Vestavia Hills police said office arrived to find three people shot. Two of the victims were being treated at UAB Hospital as of late Thursday evening. There conditions were not immediately known.

Police said the identities of the victims will not be immediately released.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies were at the scene assisting as well as state resources, the FBI, ATF, and U.S. Marshals Service.

Emergency crews surround a church just southeast of Birmingham, Alabama after a report of a shooting on June 16, 2022. (WBRC)

WBRC reports the shooting happened during a "Boomers Potluck" dinner started at 5 p.m. at the parish hall of the church. It was not immediately clear if those at the event were the target of the shooter.

"This is something you never expect to happen in your community. This happens in other places, you don't expect it to happen in the Birmingham community" Rev. Kelley Hudlow with the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama said.

The church representatives said they want to blanket the community in prayer.

"We start with prayer, we're gonna cover this in prayer. We need everybody out there whatever your belief system to send love and pray for this community because they're gonna need it," tRev. Hudlow said.

Members of the community gathered in the parking lot of a nearby Publix to do just that. They formed a large circle, holding hands, and offering prayers for those involved. Many were fighting back tears.

Police surround a church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama after a report of an active shooter incident on June 16, 2022. (WBRC)

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey released a statement about the shooting that read:

"As we are learning about the shocking and tragic loss of a life at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia, we want to offer our prayers for the victim's family, the injured and the entire church community. I am glad to hear the shooter is in custody. This should never happen — in a church, in a store, in the city or anywhere. We continue to closely monitor the situation."

Vestavia Hills is located in the Birmingham area, about 5 miles southeast of the city.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com. This story is being reported out of Atlanta.