Alabama Five Guys employees who reportedly refused to serve cops have been fired or suspended, restaurant says

Five Guys employees in Daphne, Ala., who reportedly denied three police officers service have been fired or suspended, the restaurant said.

"Five Guys and the Daphne, AL franchise want to thank the Daphne Police Department for their support in working together toward a resolution,” Five Guys said in a statement Friday. “The actions the Daphne, AL franchise have taken include termination and suspension of the employees involved.”

A local Fox 10 news outlet reported that police officers were refused service Tuesday night by several Five Guys employees.

The officers claim that six or seven employees in the establishment turned their backs on the officers as they entered the restaurant chain. One officer reportedly heard an employee say, “I’m not serving them.”

The officers then left and went to another restaurant.

"The Daphne Police Department appreciates the outpouring of support from our community and from supporters of Law Enforcement across the country,” Daphne Police said in a statement earlier this week. “We also want to thank Five Guys on a corporate and local level.”

“The Daphne Police Department does not think that the actions of a few employees represents Five Guys as a whole,” the statement said.

Police officers around the country have faced varying levels of scrutiny after mass protests broke about across the country following the death of George Floyd in police custody in late May.

The statement added that the Daphne Police wanted to clarify some misinformation that had been spread on social media.

The officers first entered the building and then returned to their vehicles after remembering the face mask requirements in place. “All three officers were wearing masks the entire time they were inside of the establishment,” the police statement said.

Once back inside, the employees allegedly turned their backs on the officers.

The Five Guys is located at the Jubilee Square shopping center, according to Fox 10, and has currently closed to give additional training to all employees.

“We apologize to those officers and also want to make it clear that Five Guys and its franchisees are committed to fair, respectful, and equal treatment for all customers,” the Five Guys statement read. “We will continue to investigate the matter.”