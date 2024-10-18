Al Smith Catholic charity dinner: Trump's remarks, Harris' absence, other highlights

Former president Donald Trump didn't take any breaks from bashing Vice President Kamala Harris during his headlining remarks at the annual charity Al Smith dinner, a traditional opportunity for candidates to share humor on the campaign trail. Harris attended virtually.

What is the Al Smith dinner?

The annual white-tie Al Smith charity dinner in Manhattan raises millions of dollars for Catholic charities.

It has traditionally offered candidates from both parties the chance to trade lighthearted barbs, poke fun at themselves, and show that they can get along — or at least pretend to — for one night in the election's final stretch.

It's often the last time the two nominees share a stage before Election Day.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the annual Alfred E. Smith Foundation Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown on October 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

What did Trump say?

Trump, in remarks that often felt more like a rally performance than a comedy routine, repeatedly criticized Harris over her decision to skip the event. Trump called the decision "deeply disrespectful."

"If you really wanted Vice President Harris to accept your invitation, I guess you should have told her the funds were going to bail out the looters and rioters in Minneapolis and she would have been here, guaranteed," said Trump, urging Catholics to vote for him in response.

"You better remember that I’m here and she’s not," he said.

Trump delivered a number of one-liners that drew laughs. But he also questioned the mental fitness of Harris and President Joe Biden, commented on second gentleman Doug Emhoff's extramarital affair during his previous marriage, and made a joke about transgender women that echoed his frequent mocking of trans athletes on the campaign trail.

He said at one point that he would offer a couple of self-deprecating jokes before abandoning the effort. "Nope. I’ve got nothing," he said to laughs.

"I just don’t see the point of taking shots at myself when other people have been shooting at me," he said, referencing his survival of two assassination attempts this year.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the annual Alfred E. Smith Foundation Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown on October 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Of Biden, he said, "If the Democrats really wanted to have someone not be with us this evening, they would have sent Joe Biden."

Later, he said the current occupant of the White House "can barely talk, barely put together two coherent sentences, who seems to have the mental faculties of a child. This is a person that has nothing going, no intelligence whatsoever. But enough about Kamala Harris."

Where was Harris?

In a break from presidential tradition, Harris chose to skip the event as she campaigned in Wisconsin. She recorded a video that was played onscreen.

In the video, Harris appeared alongside comedian and actress Molly Shannon, who reprised her long-running "Saturday Night Live" character Mary Katherine Gallagher, an awkward Catholic schoolgirl. She also poked fun at Trump for comments he made in Michigan, saying that mocking Catholics in the video would be "like criticizing Detroit in Detroit."

A video of US Vice President Kamala Harris is playing on screen as former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump with his wife Melania Trump, Archbishop of New York Timothy M. Dolan, Majority Leader of the US Senate Chuck Sch Expand

Harris’ campaign had previously said that, with less than three weeks before Election Day, they wanted her to spend as much time as possible campaigning in battleground states that will decide the election, rather than detouring to heavily Democratic New York. Her team has told organizers that she would be willing to attend the dinner as president if she wins.

Who else attended?

Trump was joined at the dinner by his wife, Melania, who has been an infrequent presence on the campaign trail.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive for the 79th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

The dais included a mix of Trump allies and foes, with various entanglements. They included New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought a successful civil fraud case against Trump and his business. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who endorsed Trump after dropping his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, attended with his wife, Cheryl Hines.

Good Day New York's own Rosanna Scotto was also in attendance.

New York’s embattled Mayor Eric Adams and other top city officials were there, as well as business leaders and sports and media personalities. Adams was charged last month with accepting illegal campaign contributions and lavish overseas trips from Turkish officials and businesspeople — a case that was mentioned repeatedly, including by Trump.

Trump has claimed, without evidence, that Adams was targeted by authorities because he criticized Biden’s migrant policies.

"Mayor Adams: Good luck with everything," Trump said, adding that what Adams faces is "peanuts" compared to his own legal woes and predicting that he will win reelection nonetheless.

Jim Gaffigan, who plays Tim Walz on ‘SNL,’ emceed

The dinner was emceed by comedian Jim Gaffigan, who plays Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz on "Saturday Night Live."

Gaffigan has a history of criticizing Trump. In 2020, he wrote on X, then named Twitter, that, "We need to wake up. We need to call trump the con man and thief that he is."

Gaffigan largely kept his focus on others Thursday, but offered several pointed quips, including when he referenced allegations that the Trump Organization in the 1970s discriminated against Black renters.

"If Vice President Harris wins this election, not only would she be the first female president, a Black woman would occupy the White House, a former Trump residence," Gaffigan said. "Obviously you wouldn't be renting to her. I mean, that would never happen anyway. Maybe if Doug did the signing."

Gaffigan also mocked Harris for not coming to the dinner and joked about the Democrats replacing Biden with the vice president.

"The media has begun discussing the phenomena of secret Trump voters. I don’t know if you’ve heard about this — people who publicly say they would never vote for Trump, but then when they go in the voting booth, they do. It’s a small group. They’re called the Biden family," he told the crowd.

