Akron, Ohio mass shooting leaves 1 dead, 24 wounded

An Akron, Ohio, mass shooting left one man dead and 24 others wounded early Sunday morning, according to local reports.

WOIO reports that it happened shortly after midnight near Kelly Avenue and 8th Avenue. According to WEWS-TV, it happened at a street party in the area. A witness at the scene told the station that hundreds of people were enjoying themselves with everyone in white T-shirts and "women on top of vehicles dancing.

Reports say multiple people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds as police were responding to the scene. A 27-year-old man reportedly was killed. Capt. Michael Miller, an Akron police public information officer, said ome of the victims were in critical condition while others had injuries that were not life-threatening.

One firearm and several dozen casings were recovered from the scene, police told WOIO.

Police have not released a motive or said what led up to the shooting, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police or Summit County Crimestoppers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

