Airline passenger arrested for refusing to wear mask, yells 'Let's go Brandon'

A woman yelling "Let's go Brandon" was arrested at a Las Vegas airport after allegedly refusing to wear a face mask aboard a plane.

Police said Katrina Alspaugh, 51, first caused a scene Sunday at the security checkpoint at McCarran International Airport when she tried to punch another passenger who complained she wasn’t wearing a face covering, KLAS reported.

Alspaugh was uncooperative with responding officers, according to police, but was eventually released because the other passenger refused to press charges, FOX5 Las Vegas reported.

Alspaugh then boarded an Allegiant Air flight — only to be removed by an airline worker because she allegedly wouldn’t comply with a federal requirement to wear a face mask while on the plane.

Police said as officers were escorting Alspaugh off the jet bridge, she yelled, "Let’s go Brandon" — a popular substitute for the phrase "F–k Joe Biden" among conservatives.

Alspaugh faces a misdemeanor charge.

