2024 Solar Eclipse: Short-term rentals along path of totality almost completely booked

Millions of people are expected to travel into the path of totality on April 8th for a shot at seeing a solar eclipse.

AirDNA, a company that studies short-term rentals, shared the occupancy numbers for short-term rentals in the largest 25 cities in the path of the eclipse.

Only Fort Worth, Texas (77.9%) was below 80 percent occupancy and several cities like Dallas (95.3%), Cleveland (97.5%) and Buffalo, New York (98.2%) are nearly completely booked.

AirDNA shared a map of occupancy levels across the U.S., where dark blue represents areas with 10% occupancy and dark red represents cities with 100% occupancy.

(Source: AirDNA)

On April 7th, the day before the eclipse, the map shows a large dark red stripe right along the eclipse's path of totality.

In February, Airbnb said Texas was the most-booked state in the country for the eclipse.

At the time, Airbnb said it saw a 1,000% increase in searches in the dates around April 8.

Total Solar Eclipse Short-Term Rental Occupancy

(Source: AirDNA)

Total Solar Eclipse Path of Totality

Projected path and time of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse over the U.S.

The path of totality, where the moon completely covers the sun, will move from Texas to Maine throughout the day on Monday, April 8th.

Southern Texas will see the peak of totality first, around 1:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time.

The total solar eclipse will end after it leaves northern Maine around 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight time.

The exact timing of the eclipse depends on where you are viewing it.