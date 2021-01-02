After a violent 2020, NYC records first homicide of 2021

"When we think about Dre, we think about his generosity, we think about his perseverance, we think about his heart, we think about his beautiful smile. We think about how he made us feel around him."

Those are just a few things that come to mind when family, friends, and neighbors think of Robert Williams, known by most as "Dre," who was gunned down on the night before his 21st birthday.

Hundreds of people poured onto the Rosedale Jets football field where Williams played as quarterback. and released balloons at the 50-yard line in his honor.

Police say they responded to a call just after 1:00 a.m. on January 1st, for a person shot in front of the Umbrella Hotel on Queens Boulevard.

When they arrived at the scene, they found three men, including Williams, with gunshot wounds.

All of them were taken to nearby hospitals, but Williams was pronounced dead on arrival.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

"Where I stand right now is not a good place, but I know my son is smiling," Williams’ mother Robyn explained as she held back tears.

The NYPD’s Crimestoppers Unit is looking for four men in connection to the shooting.

Community advocate Tony Herbert, who knew Williams personally and served as the team’s sports commentator, is calling for those suspects to turn themselves in.

"We have no room in this city for gun violence, and those individuals responsible for taking this young man from our community, we want you in jail today. We want you arrested today," he cried.