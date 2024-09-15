African American Day Parade 2024: Theme, street closures, and more

article

The African American Day Parade kicked off in Harlem on Sunday afternoon.

This year's parade theme is "Good Leaders = Good Government."

The parade started at 12:30 p.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

The parade runs along Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard (7th Avenue), between 11th and 137th Streets.

Senator Cordell Cleare will be a Grand Marshall in the parade.

"I am proud to represent the world-famous neighborhood of Harlem which has served as home to the AADP for 55 years," Cleare said. "I am particularly thrilled that this year, in addition to being the Senator, I will also be representing the AADP as a Grand Marshall. This parade is the embodiment of cultural pride and resilience in the African American community. It represents our victories over adversity and our will to strive, grow, and thrive."

Attorney General Letitia James, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and City Councilman Yusef Salaam are a few others who are attending the parade.

The parade goes back 55 years, all the way to 1969, making it one of the country's most historic African American parades.

Street closures

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 110th Street and West 114th Street

West 110th Street – West 115th Street between Frederick Douglass Boulevard and Lenox Avenue

St. Nicholas Avenue between West 113th Street and West 114th Street

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 111th Street and West 136th Street

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 136th Street and West 142nd Street

West 135th Street – West 137th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Lenox Avenue

Lenox Avenue between West 136th Street and West 139th Street

West 126th Street between Lenox Avenue and Fredrick Douglass Boulevard

West 125th Street between Lenox Avenue and Fredrick Douglass Boulevard

Fredrick Douglass Boulevard between West 127th Street and West 128th Street

Lenox Avenue between West 132nd Street and West 133rd Street

Lenox Avenue between West 136th Street and West 140th Street

St. Nicholas Avenue between Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard and West 115th Street

For more information on this year's parade, click here.