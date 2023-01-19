Connecticut man allegedly hid in woman’s car, tried to rob her as she drove

article

A man from Connecticut is accused of hiding in the backseat of a woman’s car while she was shopping inside a CVS and attempting to steal her pocketbook as she drove, according to the Ansonia Police Department.

It happened Tuesday around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Pershing Drive.

Police were flagged down by a woman who said a man, later identified as Adiel Viana-Ribeiro, 25, of Bridgeport, hid in the backseat of her car, and tried to steal her pocketbook as she drove.

According to police, the woman had stopped at a CVS, and while she was inside the store, Viana-Ribeiro hid in the backseat of her car.

Police say he confronted her as she drove. She was able to fight him off. He then fled the scene, police say.

The officer and his K9 partner tracked Viana-Ribeiro to Howard Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

Viana-Ribeiro faces numerous charges, including third-degree burglary.