Adan Canto, 'The Cleaning Lady' and 'Narcos' actor, dies at 42

By Brie Stimson
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
Adan Canto attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Adan Canto, who appeared on shows like "Narcos" and "Designated Survivor," has died. He was 42 years old. 

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto," Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment said in a statement. "A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in ‘The Following’ more than a decade ago."

The statement continued, "Most recently, he lit up the screen in ‘The Cleaning Lady’ with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly."

Canto died Tuesday of appendiceal cancer, his rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

Adan Canto in the Lions Den episode of "The Cleaning Lady." (Credit: FOX via Getty Images)

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates. 