Adam Sandler look-alike contest takes place in Soho

The Brief Several dozen people gathered for the Adam Sandler look-alike contest in Soho on Friday. The contest took place on the same day as the "Happy Gilmore 2" debuted on Netflix.



With the Netflix release of Adam Sandler’s "Happy Gilmore 2" film, residents in Soho decided to honor the actor with an Adam Sandler look-alike contest.

Local perspective:

Several dozen people gathered wearing their baggiest pants and t-shirts, hoping to snag the coveted title of Adam Sandler’s doppelgänger.

The winner was determined by which contestant received the loudest cheers and applause.

In the end, a man named Jason won first place, and his prize – $50 and a bag of pickles.

The backstory:

A teaser trailer for the sequel showed Sandler reprising his role as the titular hockey player turned pro-golfer, as well as original stars Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald.

It also showed some new faces, including Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also known as Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Bad Bunny.

"Happy Gilmore," which was released on February 16, 1996, follows Happy Gilmore, a wannabe hockey player, who finds a newfound talent for golf and competes in a golfing tournament to save his grandmother's house.

In the sequel, Happy is seen facing down Shooter McGavin, played by McDonald, who was a star golfer and his enemy in the original film.