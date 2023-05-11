Actress hosts 'egg shower' parties for women interested in freezing their eggs

This Mother's Day, as we honor the women in our lives, an actress turned fertility advocate celebrates the journey to motherhood.

Actress Kelle Stewart, best known for her roles in "All American," "Chicago Med," and "Law and Order; S-V-U," was inspired to freeze her eggs after the failure of a seven-year relationship.

It prompted Stewart to realize every fertility journey deserves a party. So, she created an "Egg Shower" to commemorate a woman freezing their eggs.

Stewart has thrown showers for herself and women around the country. She partnered with Laurel Fertility Care and gave away two free egg-freezing cycles.

"The truth is, and it's the unfortunate truth, those struggling with infertility may not see a baby shower, but this way, they are given an opportunity to celebrate their journey." Stewart said.

To look back at this time and see the people gathered around them and offered the support they deserve.

Stewart, an Evite spokesperson, created a new category of invitations titled "Parenthood Journey."

Users can find invites for various showers, including IVF, surrogacy, adoption, and egg showers, which include Stewart's personal design.

She also hosts a live Instagram talk show titled "Warrior Wednesday," focusing on fertility health.