Actors take center stage in Times Square, striking for fair compensation and AI protection

By
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY

'Rock the City' for a fair contract rally

"Rock the City" is one of the largest rallies in the city since the actor's strike began on July 14. FOX 5 NY's Christine Russo has more.

TIMES SQUARE, N.Y. - It was a star-studded rally outside the Paramount offices in Times Square Tuesday.

Hundreds of Screen Actors Guild, union members, and Hollywood actors turned out to show their support for the ongoing strike between actors and TV and movie studios.

‘Succession’ actor, Arian Moayed, gave an impassioned speech.

 "They’re going to try to divide us. They’re going to try to tell us this that and the other. All we can do right now is show up – care, be here, picket, post, keep posting, make stories - tell people about this. That’s the only thing that we can do. United we will beat them," Moayed said on stage.

Earlier this month, the union went on strike after they failed to come to an agreement with studios over new contracts.

Actors say they are not being fairly compensated for their work on streaming platforms.

Additionally, they want to prevent human performances by artificial intelligence.

The strike coincided with the Writers Guild of America strike, which shut down Hollywood production.

The studios, for their part, say since the beginning, their goal has been to arrive at a contract that is ‘fair and equitable’ for all SAG members.

