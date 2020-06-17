Actor Daniel Masterson, who played 'Hyde' on That '70s Show, charged with forcibly raping 3 women

article

Actor Daniel Masterson, most commonly known for his roles as Steven Hyde in That '70s Show and Jameson "Rooster" Bennett in The Ranch, was charged Wednesday with forcibly raping three women, the district attorney's office announced.

Masterson, 44, was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003.

A warrant was filed for his arrest Tuesday. At this time, no reports of his arrest have been made.

Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, according to the complaint.

In April 2003, Masterson allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman and sometime between October and December of that year, he is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman who he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home.

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller, who is prosecuting the case, said all of the alleged crimes occurred at Masterson’s home.

Additionally, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, one for insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged.

If convicted as charged, Masterson faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.