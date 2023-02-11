Activists, victims' parents demand NYC take action on gun violence in city schools

"Our children should be able to come to school and be safe in school." —

Activists and mothers of the victims of gun violence held a rally in Harlem on Saturday to call for an end to the deadly gunfire outside the city's schools.

The rally comes after multiple recent shooting incidents in New York City where students and school staff were shot just as school was let out.

In an internal memo acquired by FOX 5 NY, the NYPD said that it will position more police officers outside schools across the city.

"Our children should be able to come to school and be safe in school," said one parent at the rally.

Organizers and activists are demanding action against violence in the city's schools, including less accessibility to guns, more after-school programs, and mental health support, and called on parents to be proactive in expelling violence from childhoods.