Activist paints 'Baby Lives Matter' outside Planned Parenthood facility in Charlotte

Anti-abortion activist Tayler Hansen painted the phrase “Baby Lives Matter” on the street outside two women’s health clinics in Charlotte, N.C., this week.

The first one was painted outside of a Planned Parenthood facility, and the other was painted on the street near a clinic called, “A Preferred Women's Health Center.”

Hansen said he is “trying to raise awareness in a truly peaceful way.” He’s painted the same phrase in Salt Lake City, Richmond and Washington.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD'S NEW YORK CHAPTER DISAVOWS FOUNDER MARGARET SANGER OVER RACIST EUGENICS

WBTV’s Sky 3 took a picture of the mural outside the Planned Parenthood clinic, before it was painted over by other activists.

Local newspaper Queen City Nerve reported Thursday that Hansen's painting outside the Planned Parenthood facility was covered with phrases such as, “Your body, your choice,” and “BLM.”

Planned Parenthood did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

The phrase, “Baby Lives Matter,” is a play off of “Black Lives Matter,” the movement that has spurred thousands of protests against police brutality nationwide since 2013.

Murals of “Black Lives Matter” have been added in the nation’s capital and other cities around the country.

