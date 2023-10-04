Activist fatally stabbed in front of girlfriend at Brooklyn bus stop

"I have never met another person like him." — Ari Farrell

A photo of 32-year-old Ryan Carson sat amid candles in Von King Park where a Monday night vigil was held in his memory.

The social justice and human rights activist had made his home in Brooklyn for over a decade.

Carson was waiting at a bus stop with his girlfriend Monday around 4 a.m. when the NYPD said the suspect came up to him demanding to know what he was looking at, then fatally stabbed him multiple times in the chest.

"I usually feel safe around here, but I'll have my head on a swivel from now on," one long-time resident said.

About a mile away outside his apartment in Bed-Stuy, FOX 5 NY spoke with his roommate, who’s devastated by his loss.

"I'm upset, I'm grieving, but I do keep thinking about how many other people, in just his personal life, have been affected by this." — Ari Farrell

"He was committed to his direct personal relationships, the community that he was in, and the city and the world at large," Ari Farrell said. "I have never met another person like him."

New York State Assembly Member Emily Gallagher, who worked with Carson on various issues, posted a tribute on X. For more a decade, Carson had been a staff member at NYPIRG.

Executive Director Blair Horner said in a statement, "...Ryan was a consummate team player who would happily undertake the basic ‘blocking and tackling’ tasks necessary to advance and win on an issue, but also shined in the spotlight as a leader, campaign manager and spokesperson."

Carson had most recently been fighting for overdose prevention centers to save lives, his roommate said.

"I'm upset, I'm grieving, but I do keep thinking about how many other people, in just his personal life, have been affected by this and what a genuine loss this is for the city of New York," Farrell said.

The NYPD said the suspect had been acting erratically before the deadly attack, turning over scooters on the street.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-577-tips.