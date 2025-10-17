Man with gun arrested during Wikipedia conference in Union Square

article

The Brief Police arrested a man with a gun at a Wikipedia conference in Union Square on Friday morning, officials said. The New York Post reports that the Ohio man reportedly pointed the weapon at his own head before being disarmed by event staff. No shots were fired, no injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the NYPD.



Police say they arrested a man with a gun, prompting a brief disruption at the Wikipedia conference in Union Square Friday morning, according to reports.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, officers responded around 10:28 a.m. to multiple 911 calls reporting a man with a firearm at 124 East 14th Street.

The individual was taken into custody without incident.

Police said no shots were fired, no injuries were reported, and there was no active shooter at the location.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Dig deeper:

According to the New York Post, an Ohio man went on stage and pointed a gun at his own head before being tackled and disarmed by event staff.

The Post also reports that he had registered for the conference, which was hosted in New York this year to mark the city’s 400th anniversary, according to the event’s website.