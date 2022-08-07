Lockdown lifted at The Mall at Bay Plaza after false active shooter report

A lockdown at The Mall at Bay Plaza in the Bronx has been lifted after reports of an active shooter were deemed unfounded.

Police say they responded to a 9-1-1 call of an active shooter at the mall at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say they searched the mall and evacuated some stores, but upon further investigation, the incident was deemed "unfounded."

A series of recent mass shootings has left many Americans on edge, as the nation continues to attempt to grapple with a surge in gun violence.

Early Sunday morning, at least nine people were injured in a shooting outside a bar in Cincinnati.