Active police investigation on Coventry Road in Brooklyn, public advised to stay away

Police are urging the public to steer clear of the area from Dorset Street to East 86th Street on Coventry Road due to an ongoing investigation.

What we know:

The NYPD has announced that a police investigation is currently taking place in Brooklyn, affecting the area between Dorset Street and East 86th Street.

Expect significant traffic delays in the surrounding areas as authorities manage the situation.

Residents and commuters are advised to find alternative routes to avoid the affected area and minimize travel disruptions.

What we don't know:

Details about the nature of the investigation have not been disclosed at this time.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated once more information becomes available.