Breakthrough ACL surgery helps patients heal faster

The Brief A new approach to ACL surgery could result in a shorter recovery time. The new surgery involves an implant insertion where a torn ligament is normally removed. This method cuts the recovery time for one patient to a fraction of traditional ACL surgery.



Young athletes are getting stronger every year — so are the rates of ACL injuries. Now, there may be a new way to reduce the long recovery time this injury usually requires.

Innovative ACL surgery

What we know:

The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is a key ligament that stabilizes the knee joint . This part of the knee often gets strained or torn due to strenuous physical activities – running, jumping and pivoting – making it one of the most common injuries in athletes.

A typical ACL surgery is followed by months of rehab.

Dr. Robert Trasolini, an orthopedic surgeon at Northwell Health Huntington Hospital, is introducing a game-changing alternative to the hospital: B.E.A.R. — Bridge-Enhanced ACL Restoration.

Instead of removing the torn ligament, the B.E.A.R. implant supports and stimulates the ACL to heal itself. The implant, a marshmallow-like device, acts as a bridge between the torn ends of the ACL — a stark contrast to traditional ACL surgery, where recovery takes 9 to 12 months .

Getting athletes back on the field fast

As young athletes continue to grow stronger and more competitive, doctors are seeing a rise in pediatric ACL injuries. Dr. Trasolini says this uptick motivated him to seek a better, less strenuous solution that helps athletes recover faster both physically and mentally.

"There's a significant increase in pediatric ACLs over the last three to five years," Trasolini told FOX 5 NY’s Dan Bowens.

Trasolini also says some factors that could be contributing to the rise include kids not resting enough and the rise of popularity in turf fields.

"When your cleat gets plugged into that turf... it can put excessive stress on the knee," Trasolini said.

And it's working. Santiago, a young soccer player from Long Island, is the first patient at Northwell Health Huntington Hospital to receive the B.E.A.R. implant. His recovery time was cut in half, and now he’s back on the field doing what he loves most.

He is now a step closer to achieving his goal of playing Division 1 soccer at Stony Brook University.