Accused scooter shooting suspect charged with murder, 5 counts of attempted murder

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Brooklyn
Thomas Abreu, the suspect accused of going on a deadly shooting spree while riding a scooter in Brooklyn has been charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder after the rampage.

NEW YORK - The man accused of going on a deadly shooting spree while riding a scooter in Brooklyn has been indicted by a grand jury. 

25-year-old Thomas Abreu is facing 14 charges, including murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Authorities say that Abreu randomly shot four people while riding a scooter through parts of Brooklyn and Queens earlier this month.

An 86-year-old man as killed in the incident, while 3 others were injured and are expected to survive. 

Abreu is facing life in prison if he is convicted. 