Accused scooter shooting suspect charged with murder, 5 counts of attempted murder

The man accused of going on a deadly shooting spree while riding a scooter in Brooklyn has been indicted by a grand jury.

25-year-old Thomas Abreu is facing 14 charges, including murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Authorities say that Abreu randomly shot four people while riding a scooter through parts of Brooklyn and Queens earlier this month.

An 86-year-old man as killed in the incident, while 3 others were injured and are expected to survive.

Abreu is facing life in prison if he is convicted.