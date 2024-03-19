Aaron Taylor-Johnson: The new James Bond?

article

A new James Bond could be coming soon to the big screen.

The iconic movie role was reportedly offered to British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson. According to U.K. newspaper The Sun, he has not officially accepted the offer for the part.

Taylor-Johnson is known for his roles in the movies "Kick-Ass" and Marvel's "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

If the 33-year-old actor takes the offer, he would become the eighth actor to play Bond since the film franchise started in 1962.

Additionally, Taylor-Johnson would replace fellow actor Daniel Craig, who has played Bond five times since the 2006 film "Casino Royale."

According to People, Craig revealed several years ago that "No Time To Die," released in 2021, would be his final James Bond movie.

Other actors in the past have been rumored to play the role of the popular secret agent, including Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Idris Elba, Time noted.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



