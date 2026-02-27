Baseball fans might not get 2026 World Baseball Classic jerseys until after tournament ends

article

The Brief Yankee outfielder Aaron Judge is the captain of Team USA in this year's World Baseball Classic. The tournament runs through the first three weeks of March. Online sales for Aaron Judge WBC jerseys won't ship out until late April, weeks after the tournament is over.



Team USA is just days away from teeing off in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but if you want to rep Captain America, you'll have to do it wearing old gear.

World Baseball Classic jerseys on sale

What we know:

Merchandise for all 20 teams participating in this year's WBC is currently up for sale in Major League Baseball's online shop.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on prior to the start of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

This year, the United States' team is represented by stars from across MLB, including, most notably, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who will serve as captain.

SUGGESTED: Rare Honus Wagner card sells for whopping $5.124 million during auction

An Aaron Judge 2026 WBC jersey runs between $200-$420. If you're dropping nearly as much money on a jersey as you would on the most expensive Yankees Opening Day tickets, you'd probably want to get your hands on them in time for the tournament.

Unfortunately, that likely won't happen. The pricier, "authentic" jerseys will not ship until April at the earliest, while the cheaper jerseys will ship "no later than April 24," according to the MLB Shop. Jerseys for other U.S. stars like Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes and Kyle Schwarber could be shipped out just as late.

The MLB Shop listing for an Aaron Judge 2026 Team USA World Baseball Classic jersey. (Credit: mlbshop.com)

This year's World Baseball Classic ends on March 17.

Team USA isn't the only one affected. Whether you want to support Canada's Bo Naylor, Italy's Vinnie Pasquantino or Nicaragua's Mark Vientos, you could be waiting until late March or late April to get your hands on jerseys.

Mets fans can take solace, though. There's no indication in the MLB Shop that Juan Soto Dominican Republic jerseys will face similar delays, though those for other Dominican players will.

Some fans don't seem to mind the delays though. Many of the $420 "authentic" jerseys, guaranteed not to ship out until April, are already sold out.

When does the World Baseball Classic start?

What's next:

The World Baseball Classic leads off on March 4, when Chinese Taipei and Australia play in Tokyo.

The U.S. will begin pool play on Friday, March 6, against Brazil in Houston.