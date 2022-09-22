Aaron Judge nears history as Yankees play arch-rival Red Sox

article

The New York Yankees will take on the Boston Red Sox Thursday night as Aaron Judge takes another shot at writing himself into the annals of baseball history.

Judge is currently sitting on 60 home runs, just one short of the American League record of 61, set in 1961 by another Yankees slugger, Roger Maris.

Watch Aaron Judge continue his pursuit of the home-run record book Thursday night when the Yankees host the Red Sox on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the first pitch at 7:15.

He will have a chance to make history in front of a home crowd as the Yankees and Red Sox will play a four-game series at Yankee Stadium before the Yankees go on the road to Toronto on Monday.

Judge has been having a historic season this year, leading all of Major League Baseball in home runs, RBIs, On-Base Percentage, Slugging Percentage, OPS, Wins Above Replacement, and even in advanced statistics like Runs Created and Win Probability Added.

But his chase of Maris' record has reignited a debate over whether he becomes the "true" home run king, should he manage to hit number 62.

The current single-season home run record in MLB is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa are the only other players to have hit more than 61 home runs in a single season, but they, and Bonds, have all had their achievements called into question over alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Judge hit two doubles on Wednesday night, as the Yankees defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2.

"Fans packed it out to see us win a ballgame and see some homers," Judge said after the game "So I think I got to cut out this double stuff, I guess."

FOX will have live national coverage of the game beginning Thursday night at 7:15 p.m., or you can stream it live via the FOX Sports App.



