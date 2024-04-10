Man sentenced for fatal shooting of Queens teen

article

The man convicted of fatally shooting a teen on a Queens basketball court has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In October 2019, authorities said Sean Brown ran up to the basketball court at the Baisley Park Houses in South Jamaica where 14-year-old Aamir Griffin was playing near his home, mistaking him for a rival gang member.

Brown allegedly fired three shots from a .380-caliber handgun. One of the bullets struck Griffin and killed him.

"Aamir Griffin’s killer has been brought to justice, but we know the heartache continues for his loved ones. No child should feel unsafe going to a park and no parent should ever have to bury a child. Gang gun violence has caused too much harm in our communities. We will continue to do everything in our power to get illegal guns off our streets in order to prevent another family from suffering such a tragedy," District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Brown pleaded guilty to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit murder charges last month.