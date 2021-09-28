Expand / Collapse search

A violent robber is targeting the elderly in the Bronx: Cops

Pelham Parkway
The NYPD is hunting for a robber who approaches his victims from behind before assaulting them in the Bronx.

NEW YORK - The NYPD was on the hunt for a violent robber who targeted mostly elderly people in a crime spree across the Bronx.

The suspect struck at least seven times with the most recent robbery occurring on Sept. 22 at about 5:10 p.m. inside an apartment building's mailroom at Cruger Avenue and Pelham Parkway South.

Video of the crime showed the suspect approached the unsuspecting 90-year-old man from behind, rummaged through his pockets and took off with his cell phone and wallet which contained $150 cash, said police.

He also struck on Sept. 18 at about 8 p.m. at the corner of 3rd Avenue and East 149 Street, when he pushed a 72-year-old man to the ground who had just gotten off a BX 19 bus and threatened him with a knife before taking his wallet, cell phone and personal information from a pocket. The victim suffered minor injuries.

On Sept. 17 at about 3:05 p.m., the suspect approached a 72-year-old man from behind, pushed him to the ground, threatened him with a knife, and took his wallet. The victim suffered minor injuries.

On Sept. 16 at about 1:20 a.m. in the area of Grand Avenue and West 190 Street, the suspect approached a 72-year-old man from behind, pushed him to the ground, displayed a knife, and removed his wallet. The victim suffered minor injuries.

On Sept. 12 at about 7:40 p.m., the suspect approached a 78-year-old man from behind in front of an apartment building at Barker Avenue and Thwaites Place when he pushed him to the ground and removed $20 cash. The victim suffered minor injuries.

On Sept. 8 at about 9 p.m. in the area of Webb Avenue and West 197 Street the suspect followed a 76-year-old man from behind as he walked up the stairs of an apartment building, pushed the man against the wall causing his head to strike the wall. The suspect stole $40 cash from the victim's pockets before fleeing. The victim was not seriously injured.

On May 3 at about 5:25 p.m., the suspect followed a 79-year-old man into an apartment building in the area of Holland Avenue and Brady Avenue, put a knife to his throat and stole $3,000 cash. The victim was not injured.

The suspect was described by police as a man in his 20s with a medium complexion and build. He was last seen wearing a red NY Yankees baseball cap, a white polo shirt, black pants, a white surgical mask and dark-colored New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
 
All calls were strictly confidential, said police.