A look inside the Indian Point nuclear plant

Entergy will shut down the final unit of its nuclear power plant in Buchanan this Friday after 45 years of powering Westchester County and all of New York City.

It’s the end of an era for a former amusement park site that was transformed into a power plant back in the mid-1960s.

More than 700 employees are being forced to retire, relocate or look for other jobs. Entergy says the demand for nuclear power is no longer there. Today, it’s all about natural gas.

But before the last bit of nuclear power surges, FOX 5 News got an exclusive first and last look at Indian Point’s Unit 3 before it’s shut down.

Environmentalists had concerns over the 240 -cre plant over the years.

The fuel rods and waste remain a public threat until they are moved to a "secure" location.

"It’s going to sit here safely guarded by security officers until the government comes up with a solution to store that fuel to a central location," says Entergy spokesman Jerry Nappi.

