A look behind the scenes at Playbill Magazine

On Broadway, it’s the stars that shine, but I the seats there has been a silent supporting cast member at nearly every major performance since 1884.

Playbill magazine, with its yellow iconic banner has been a part of Broadway for over a century, and even in an age where digital media has largely replaced print, it endures.

“Playbill is special because we’re associated with the greatest form of entertainment which is live entertainment, which is Broadway Theater and theater of all kinds,” said Phillip Birsh, CEO of Playbill.

The magazine’s 25,000 square foot printing factory sits on a quiet street in Woodside, Queens. This month alone, they will print for 350 shows across 24 cities, with new pamphlets being printed each week in case of a change in the cast.