A look at the history of Penn Station

Penn Station is in the middle of a multi-million dollar renovation. But at one point it was a much larger and grander transportation hub.

It was built in 1910, things changed during the demolition process in 1965-1966. The tunnels and the tracks are still the same, but everything else has changed significantly.

The original Pennsylvania station was from 7th Ave. to 8th Ave., and from 33rd to 31st Street.

You could fit 3 Grand Central Terminal buildings, shoulder to shoulder on the original Pennsylvania Station. Then the ceiling was dropped and Madison Square Garden was built on top of it.

Justin Rivers from untappedcities.com explains more about the history of Penn Station: