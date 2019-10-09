A look at New York City’s homeless crisis – Then and Now

Some say that the streets of New York City are beginning to resemble the “bad old days,” with garbage and the homeless found everywhere.

According to the Coalition for the Homeless, in recent years homelessness in New York City has reached the highest level since the Great Depression. Moreover, 14 percent of the nation’s homeless are in New York City.

“To improve this is to deliver treatment to the untreated seriously mentally ill adults,” said DJ Jaffe, the Executive Director of MentallIllnessPolicy.org.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he is deploying mental health outreach teams through the Department of Health and the ThriveNYC mental health program.

However, Jaffe believes that current efforts simply aren’t enough, with just 12 percent of the $1B ThriveNYC plan allocated towards treating the seriously mentally ill.

“Throwing money at mental health, improving mental wellness in the masses is not the same as delivering treatment to the seriously mentally ill,” Jaffe said.